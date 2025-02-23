MCD to regularise 12k contractual employees in landmark decision

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to regularise 12,000 contractual employees in its upcoming House meeting on Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi announced on Sunday.

She made the statement during a press conference alongside MCD Mayor Mahesh Khinchi, Deputy Mayor Ravinder Bharadwaj, and Leader of the House Mukesh Goel.

Atishi stated that the AAP government is committed to ensuring job security for temporary workers in the MCD, which the party governs.

"In the last two years, we have made 4,500 contractual workers permanent. Now, in the MCD House meeting on 25 February, we are set to regularise 12,000 more employees across all departments, including sanitation workers, junior engineers, senior engineers, gardeners, and other contractual staff," she said.