Previous AAP government had left 'empty public exchequer': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: A day before the Delhi Assembly’s first session, newly elected Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that the previous AAP government had left an “empty public exchequer” before the BJP dispensation.

The CM, however, assured that Rs 2,500 monthly payment under Mahila Samridhi Yojana for women would be implemented with detailed planning.

All 48 MLAs of the party along with senior BJP leaders on Sunday held a meeting at Delhi BJP headquarters where discussion related to the 3-day Delhi Assembly session took place.

The BJP legislatures discussed a roadmap for fulfilling the promises made before the elections.

“We have been holding meetings to chalk out plans to provide good governance in the city. All ministers and MLAs are on ground to assess the situation,” the CM said after the meeting.

Ending 11 years of rule, the BJP had defeated AAP in recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections as the party won 48 out of 70 seats. The AAP succeeded to win only 22 seats which was 40 less than its previous tally. Several high-profile AAP candidates including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia had lost their seats to BJP candidates.