Previous AAP government had left 'empty public exchequer': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: A day before the Delhi Assembly’s first session, newly elected Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that the previous AAP government had left an “empty public exchequer” before the BJP dispensation.
The CM, however, assured that Rs 2,500 monthly payment under Mahila Samridhi Yojana for women would be implemented with detailed planning.
All 48 MLAs of the party along with senior BJP leaders on Sunday held a meeting at Delhi BJP headquarters where discussion related to the 3-day Delhi Assembly session took place.
The BJP legislatures discussed a roadmap for fulfilling the promises made before the elections.
“We have been holding meetings to chalk out plans to provide good governance in the city. All ministers and MLAs are on ground to assess the situation,” the CM said after the meeting.
Ending 11 years of rule, the BJP had defeated AAP in recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections as the party won 48 out of 70 seats. The AAP succeeded to win only 22 seats which was 40 less than its previous tally. Several high-profile AAP candidates including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia had lost their seats to BJP candidates.
Gupta, while talking to media, said that the people of Delhi have seen what they (AAP) are doing. She said that the BJP government’s focus is on the people of Delhi.
About the Delhi Assembly session, she said, "All 70 MLAs will take oath in the first session and both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be elected. The protem speaker will be sworn in by the Lieutenant Governor and this is a three-day session which we have started.”
After 11 days of victory, the saffron party had announced the name of Rekha Gupta as the CM and her six ministerial colleagues. The party also announced the names of Vijender Gupta, a three-time-MLA from Rohini, and Mohan Sigh Bisht, a six-time MLA from Karawal Nagar and Mustafabad, as Speaker and Deputy Speaker.
Immediately after the swearing in ceremony, the CM had taken charge and convened a cabinet meeting where the Ayushman Scheme was approved for the national capital.
The cabinet meeting also decided to table CAG reports which were pending for more than a couple of years at the floor of Delhi Assembly. The CM and her cabinet colleagues also took part in Yamuna Aarti in the evening. A day later, all ministers were seen on the ground taking stock of ongoing works in the city.
The Delhi CM, while addressing the media, said that there is a lot of work to be done for the people of Delhi.
BJP MLA Harish Khurana said that the CAG reports will be tabled and response will be sought with regard to the work of Arvind Kejriwal and his government.
BJP’s nominee for Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht said that the CAG report will be presented after LG's speech and discussions will be done on all topics when the report comes. Whatever wrong they (AAP) did in 10 years will be exposed.
BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay said that the legislative assembly session is being held for the first time hence there is a lot of enthusiasm among all. Everyone will attend the assembly session with great zeal, he said.