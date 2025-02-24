AAP announces house tax waiver for Delhi residents

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has introduced a major house tax waiver for property owners in the capital. Announcing the initiative on Monday, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said those who settle their 2024-25 house tax dues will have all previous outstanding amounts waived.

The announcement was made at a press conference attended by Singh, MCD Mayor Mahesh Khinchi, Deputy Mayor Ravinder Bhardwaj, and Leader of the House Mukesh Goel.

As part of the relief measures, homeowners with properties between 100 and 500 square yards will get a 50 per cent tax waiver, while those with houses under 100 square yards will be fully exempt.