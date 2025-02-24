AAP announces house tax waiver for Delhi residents

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has introduced a major house tax waiver for property owners in the capital. Announcing the initiative on Monday, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said those who settle their 2024-25 house tax dues will have all previous outstanding amounts waived.
The announcement was made at a press conference attended by Singh, MCD Mayor Mahesh Khinchi, Deputy Mayor Ravinder Bhardwaj, and Leader of the House Mukesh Goel.
As part of the relief measures, homeowners with properties between 100 and 500 square yards will get a 50 per cent tax waiver, while those with houses under 100 square yards will be fully exempt.
Additionally, commercial properties in rehabilitation areas will also receive exemptions. Residents of 1,300 housing apartments who had not previously been eligible for concessions will now benefit from a 25 per cent tax reduction.
Khinchi highlighted that the initiative reflects AAP’s dedication to public welfare. “What AAP promised, we have delivered. We have already confirmed 12,000 MCD workers as permanent employees, and we will officially implement this decision in the upcoming MCD House meeting on the 25th,” he said.