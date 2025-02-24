Atishi claims Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh photos removed from Delhi CM office, BJP says ‘don’t lie’

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of harbouring an anti-Dalit and anti-Sikh mentality.
The former CM of Delhi met the newly elected CM, Rekha Gupta in her chamber on Monday. After the meeting the CM, she held a press conference alleging that the the currenyt office holders had removed the photos of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh from every office.
"The Anti-Dalit mentality of the Bharatiya Janata Party is well known. Today, a proof of its anti-Dalit mentality has been presented. Arvind Kejriwal had put up photos of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh in every office of the Delhi government," Atishi stated.
"Since, BJP has come to power, BJP has removed both these photos from the Chief Minister's office. This shows that the BJP is an anti-Dalit, anti-Sikh party," she added
Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, earlier on Monday also expressed dissatisfaction with the Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, over the unfulfilled promise related to the Mahila Samman Yojana.
Atishi, in a statement, emphasized that the Delhi government had failed to meet the commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Atishi said, "We had asked for time from the Chief Minister for the last 2 days, we did not get time for 2 days and today we went to meet Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji during the session."
She further stated that the promise made in the first cabinet meeting by Modi, regarding the Mahila Samman Yojana, had been broken, calling the guarantee given by the Prime Minister "false."
Atishi's remarks were directed at the delay in the implementation of the scheme, which was supposed to provide financial assistance to women in Delhi. She criticized the government's inaction, urging that it was time for the Delhi government to live up to its promises.
Arvind Kejriwal alos accused the BJP-led Delhi government of hurting millions of BR Ambedkar’s followers by removing his photo from the Chief Minister’s office.
“The new BJP government of Delhi removed Babasaheb's photo and put up the photo of Prime Minister Modi. This is not right. This has hurt millions of followers of Babasaheb,” Kejriwal posted on X, urging the BJP to retain Ambedkar’s image.
Meanwhile a BJP Delhi post on X, featuring a photo from inside the CM’s office, showed that images of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh were still there, though placed on opposite walls.
The BJP stated that the chambers of the Delhi Chief Minister and all ministers feature pictures of Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh, President Droupadi Murmu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
However, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta dismissed allegations by Leader of Opposition Atishi that pictures of Dr B.R. Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh were removed from the CM’s office, calling it a tactic to divert attention from corruption.
“This is their way to hide their corruption and misdeeds behind Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Should the photo of the Head of Government not be put up? Should the President’s and the Father of the Nation’s photos not be displayed? Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb are respected figures and our guides. This is the CM’s office, and as the Head of Government, we have given them their due space,” Gupta said to news agency ANI.
Hitting back at AAP's claims, BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely accused the Kejriwal-led party of attempting to divert attention ahead of the tabling of CAG reports in the Assembly.
"They are just scared of the CAG reports. That is why they are creating chaos. They have no real issue, but they can't escape the discussion," he said.
Taking a jibe at AAP, Lovely questioned, "Today, they are talking about Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar. But whose photos did they remove when they came to power? Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar are revered, just like Mahatma Gandhi. Why did they remove Gandhi's photo then?"
(With inputs from ANI)