Diversity: From Urdu to Sanskrit: MLAs take oath in six languages as Delhi Assembly session begins

NEW DELHI: The first session of the newly constituted Delhi assembly began on Monday, with MLAs taking their oaths in six languages, including Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, Maithili and Punjabi, highlighting the linguistic diversity of the legislature.

The session also marked the BJP’s return to power after 27 years.

BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely was sworn in as the pro-tem Speaker of the eighth assembly, with L-G VK Saxena administering the oath at Raj Niwas before the session commenced.

As the senior-most legislator, Lovely oversaw the swearing-in of all newly elected MLAs. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was the first to take the oath, followed by her six Cabinet ministers.