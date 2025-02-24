From Urdu to Sanskrit: MLAs take oath in six languages as Delhi Assembly session begins

NEW DELHI: The first session of the newly constituted Delhi Assembly commenced on Monday, with MLAs taking their oaths in six languagesHindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, Maithili, and Punjabireflecting the linguistic diversity of the legislature.

The session also marked the BJP's return to power after 26 years and its shift to the right side of the Speaker's chair.

BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely was sworn in as the pro-tem Speaker of the eighth Assembly and administered the oath by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena at the Raj Niwas before the session began.

As the senior-most legislator, Lovely oversaw the swearing-in of all newly elected MLAs.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was the first to take the oath, followed by her six Cabinet ministers.

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Home Minister Ashish Sood were the next in line.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa took his oath in Punjabi, while Law and Justice Minister Kapil Mishra opted for Sanskrit.

Several other MLAs took oaths in different languages.

Karnail Singh took oath in Punjabi, while Pradyumn Rajput and Neelam Pahalwan chose Sanskrit.