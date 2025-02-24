Government begins efforts to implement free LPG cylinder scheme

NEW DELHI: The BJP government in the city has initiated steps to fulfill the promises made in its ‘Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra’ for 2025 assembly elections. One of the key commitments was to provide free and subsidised LPG cylinders to women from poor families. According to the officials, the government has already started working on this initiative, and it is expected to be implemented soon.

Delhi’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, held an important meeting with senior officials of the department at the Delhi Secretariat on Friday. Discussions focused on the immediate implementation of the LPG subsidy scheme, and officials were instructed to expedite the necessary procedures.

The proposal is set to be presented in the next cabinet meeting and is expected to be finalised this week.