Government begins efforts to implement free LPG cylinder scheme

NEW DELHI: The BJP government in the city has initiated steps to fulfill the promises made in its ‘Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra’ for 2025 assembly elections. One of the key commitments was to provide free and subsidised LPG cylinders to women from poor families. According to the officials, the government has already started working on this initiative, and it is expected to be implemented soon.
Delhi’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, held an important meeting with senior officials of the department at the Delhi Secretariat on Friday. Discussions focused on the immediate implementation of the LPG subsidy scheme, and officials were instructed to expedite the necessary procedures.
The proposal is set to be presented in the next cabinet meeting and is expected to be finalised this week.
Under this scheme, every poor household in Delhi will receive two free LPG cylinders annually—one on Holi and another on Diwali. Additionally, during the remaining ten months of the year, one LPG cylinder will be provided each month at a subsidised rate of just `500.“Financial planning, identification of beneficiaries, and eligibility criteria were key points of discussion in the meeting. Another meeting has been scheduled for Monday to finalise further details, and officials believe that after a couple more discussions, the scheme will be ready for rollout,” a senior government official said.
Officials said that women who have LPG connections registered in their names will be eligible for the scheme. The government is prioritising this, considering Holi as the first major festival after the formation of the new administration.