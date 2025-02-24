NGT asks authorities to complete drain desilting by May 31 before monsoon

NEW DELHI: Even months before the arrival of the monsoon in the capital, the issue of desilting drains has once again come to the forefront. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FCD) to ensure that desilting work on 24 city drains is completed by May 31.

The tribunal has also ordered the department’s additional chief secretary to submit an undertaking by February 25, confirming that the deadline will be met.

The directive comes amid concerns that incomplete desilting could lead to severe waterlogging and flooding.

In an order dated February 21, the tribunal, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal, and expert member A. Senthil Vel, referred to a status report submitted by the I&FCD on February 20.