Rekha Gupta face, RSS pick pivot of Delhi cabinet

The present lot of leaders belongs to a generation of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), in Delhi who never had the opportunity to flower and reach the political leadership position at a higher level. They were denied their due as the entrenched state party leaders from the earlier generation resisted their entry and delayed it for long.

While some, in the absence of opportunities, got burnt out over a period of time but some prodded on and have come thus far. Most of these leaders who have come to the prominence now were lucky to find a mentor in the late Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The erudite politician himself was denied an entry into Delhi’s politics when his time was ripe and had to take a detour.

Jaitley using his advocacy skills both inside in the court rooms and on the then newly arrived television channels came to the limelight. His entry into the parliament through Rajya Sabha was thus facilitated.

Himself a former President of Delhi University Students Union (DUSU), Jaitley well-understood the mental trauma and the frustration of the next generation of DUSU leaders and thus decided to their hand holding.

Most of them managed to cut their teeth in politics when Sheila Dikshit government trifurcated Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) into three entities and suddenly a demand arose for large number of candidates to contest from different wards. It was here that the likes of Rekha Sharma, Ashish Sood and for that matter Satish Upadhyay started their career in electoral politics. No wonder that their time has come now and the party has rewarded them for their patience and hard work.