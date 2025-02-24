Uproar in house over Ambedkar portrait; AAP claims leaders photos removed from Delhi CM office

NEW DELHI: The first session of the newly-formed Assembly started on a tumultuous note on Monday, as the Opposition and the ruling party exchanged heated remarks over the removal of portraits of Bhagat Singh and B R Ambedkar from the Chief Minister’s Office, prompting a brief adjournment.

The Opposition party, AAP, accused the BJP of displaying an “anti-Dalit” mindset by removing the portraits, while the ruling party denied any such action.

Earlier in the day, L-G VK Saxena administered the oath to Arvinder Singh Lovely as the pro-tem Speaker, who then administered the oath to the newly-elected MLAs. While Karawal Nagar MLA Kapil Mishra (BJP) took oath in Sanskrit, Sanjeev Jha (AAP) in Maithili, and Manjinder Singh Sirsa (BJP) in Punjabi. This was followed by the election of the Speaker.