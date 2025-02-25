CAG report flags Rs 382 crore budget overrun, delays in Delhi hospital projects

NEW DELHI: A recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has raised concerns over financial mismanagement and significant delays in the construction and extension of three major hospitals in Delhi during the tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The report highlights that these projects exceeded their original budgets by Rs 382 crore, pointing to possible irregularities.

The hospitals in question—Indira Gandhi Hospital, Burari Hospital, and Maulana Azad Dental Hospital—were all delayed by several years, far beyond their initial deadlines.

Indira Gandhi Hospital faced a delay of five years, while Burari Hospital was delayed by six years. The extension of Maulana Azad Dental Hospital’s Phase II took three years longer than planned.