CAG report tabled by Delhi government flags Rs 2,002 crore revenue loss due to AAP’s liquor policy

NEW DELHI: The CAG report on the Delhi Excise Policy tabled during Delhi Assembly session on Tuesday said that various steps resulted in losses of varying amounts, for example: not opening retail shops in non-conforming wards (941.53 crore), failure to re-tender surrendered licenses (1890 crore), citing Covid-19-fee waiver to zonal licensees against Excise Department's advice (144 crore), failure to collect proper security deposits from zonal licensees (27 crore).

The report said that failure to enforce Rule 35 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, resulted in grant of licenses to wholesalers having interests in manufacturing and wholesalers having relationships with retailers. This polluted the entire liquor supply chain with common beneficial ownership across licensees in manufacturing, wholesale, and retail.

Increase of Wholesaler Margin from 5% to 12%:

This was done saying it was necessary to compensate for a quality checking system involving setting up government-approved labs at warehouses. However, no labs were set up. Thus, the profit margin of wholesale licenses increased, while revenue went down.

No screening, upfront costs ignored:

The AAP government awarded retail liquor licenses without proper checks on solvency, financial statements, and criminal records.

Running a liquor zone required an initial investment of over 100 crore, yet no qualifying financial criteria was set. Thus licenses were given to financially weak entities, with multiple bidders reporting minimal to zero income in the last 3 years. These measures suggest proxy ownership, raising questions about political favouritism and backdoor deals.

Ignored Expert Recommendations:

The AAP government disregarded recommendations of its own Expert Committee while drafting the 2021-22 Excise Policy, with no justification recorded.