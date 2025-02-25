Delhi court convicts two for forcing woman to drink acid

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has convicted two persons, including the husband of the victim, for forcibly making a woman ingest acid in 2019, calling her testimony consistent and credible.

The ruling was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Twinkle Wadhwa, who found the woman’s husband guilty of voluntarily causing hurt, citing evidence that he thrashed her with a belt.

The case revolved around allegations against the woman’s husband, Shamin, mother-in-law, Haseena, and sister-in-law, Shabnam.

They were charged under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by acid) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The prosecution contended that on March 5, 2019, Shamin assaulted his wife, following which the other accused forced her to ingest acid.