Delhi court convicts two for forcing woman to drink acid

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has convicted two persons, including the husband of the victim, for forcibly making a woman ingest acid in 2019, calling her testimony consistent and credible.
The ruling was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Twinkle Wadhwa, who found the woman’s husband guilty of voluntarily causing hurt, citing evidence that he thrashed her with a belt.
The case revolved around allegations against the woman’s husband, Shamin, mother-in-law, Haseena, and sister-in-law, Shabnam.
They were charged under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by acid) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The prosecution contended that on March 5, 2019, Shamin assaulted his wife, following which the other accused forced her to ingest acid.
Rejecting the defence’s claim that the victim had no visible external injuries, the court observed that “beatings with a belt can cause significant pain and trauma but may not always leave marks, depending on the force and the victim’s skin sensitivity.”
The court further noted that the victim consistently reiterated her ordeal before the magistrate, strengthening the prosecution’s case.
The defence also argued that the victim had initially stated in two handwritten notes—made two days after the attack—that she had consumed acid in a fit of rage. However, the court dismissed this argument, stating that at the time, the woman was in acute pain, unable to speak, and had been declared unfit for a statement by doctors.
“It appears that her husband and in-laws, who accompanied her to the hospital, pressured her into making these statements. Given her physical and mental state, her handwritten notes—riddled with cuttings and overwriting—hold no evidentiary value,” the verdict stated. The court emphasised that statements must be given voluntarily, without coercion, and when the complainant is mentally and physically capable of providing a clear account.
The detailed cross-examination of the victim did not reveal any inconsistencies in her testimony, reinforcing the court’s decision. Both women were convicted under Sections 326A and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, while arguments on sentencing are scheduled for March 12.
