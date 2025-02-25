Delhi court orders verification of medical documents in Swati Maliwal corruption case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday directed the verification of medical documents submitted by Barkha Singh, the complainant in the corruption case against former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal.

Barkha Singh’s counsel sought an exemption from appearing in court, citing medical reasons and stating that she is bedridden and unable to testify. When the court inquired whether she could appear via video conferencing, her counsel asserted that this too was not feasible, adding that she had been advised to undergo surgery.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh of the Rouse Avenue Court instructed the Investigation Officer (IO) to verify the authenticity of her medical records. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in recruitment within DCW during Maliwal’s tenure.

Swati Maliwal, along with co-accused Promila Gupta, Sarika Chaudhary, and Farheen Malik, is facing trial on corruption charges.

The court noted that as the complainant, Barkha Singh is required to depose, but she has repeatedly sought exemptions.

The matter has now been scheduled for the examination of other prosecution witnesses on March 19.

Previously, on September 20, 2024, the Delhi High Court dismissed two appeals challenging the charges framed against Maliwal and her co-accused.

