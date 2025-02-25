Delhi man kills wife over suspicion of affair, surrenders to police

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death over suspicion of an affair and later surrendered to the police on Tuesday, an official said.

According to police, Aman, a resident of Nand Nagri, walked into the Harsh Vihar police station around 5 pm and informed officials that he had murdered his 20-year-old wife at their home.

"Acting swiftly, a team from Nand Nagri police station took him into custody and escorted him to the crime scene. Upon arrival, officers found the woman unconscious," he said.

Crime and forensic teams were called to examine the scene before the body was sent to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, said the officer.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Aman and his wife were married in November 2023. However, they frequently engaged in arguments.

On Tuesday afternoon, around 2 pm, an argument escalated after Aman suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair, he said, adding that in a fit of rage, he strangled her to death.

An FIR was registered at Nand Nagri police station, and further investigation is underway.