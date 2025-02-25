Old meets new

As we walked through the 13th edition of India Design ID, our mind opened to its immense potential in everyday life. Denim was reimagined into a cascade of curtains inspired by the Arabian Majlis (sitting area), at Gurugram-based design studio, Tulio. Bamboo silk and textured fibres from landscapes of Satpura were woven into carpets shaped like leaves at the Gurugram-based Fazo Project. Rustic fireplaces were given a contemporary touch with biofuel-fireplace at Delhi-based fireplace store Baaroq. Gilded glamour and vintage pieces shined at luxury interior design houses like Beyond Designs, and Luxaddi, blending luxury with functionality through chandeliers, candle stands, table lamps, wing boxes and rare artefacts. TMS spoke to some of the design connoisseurs on their striking creations that spurred conversations around mindful luxury, cultural preservation, tech and innovation where great designs ease life.
Conscious creations
The fair brought cutting-edge creations in furniture, lighting, bath, kitchenware, collectables, soft furnishings and flooring. Some stood apart for their clear message of protecting the planet and its species. A case in point was the renowned Spanish brand Lladró which displayed its ‘Ephemeral Treasures’ collection featuring porcelain sculptures. A hybrid-animal sculpture stole the show depicting a peacock, tiger, parrot and monkey embodying the essence of wildlife. “This collection is a reflection of the fragility of ecosystems and the urgent need to protect them. Each piece is like a dreamlike window into a changing world, where endangered species co-exist in a delicate and ephemeral balance,” said Rushil Kapoor, marketing manager at Lladró on the pieces made of minerals like quartz, kaolin and feldspar.
At Delhi-NCR-based textile pioneer Sarita Handa, embroidered wall coverings threaded tales of nature adorned with intricate motifs of flora and fauna. “All the artworks are crafted from repurposed fabric waste, reinforcing our philosophy of mindful craftsmanship. Every detail — material, texture, and tone embodies the ethos of quiet luxury,” she told TMS.
Crafts and heritage
Indian brands such as Aadyam Handwoven brought stories of India’s weaving community from Varanasi, Kashmir, and Bhadohi with their home furnishings. We also stopped by Gurugram-based home décor studio FA Home’s ‘Aranya’ collection. It presented a beautiful fusion of Gond art on embroidered cushions, bedspreads, throws, duvets, and table linens. “Each piece tells a story through abstract motifs inspired by Gond folklore, where trees dance, rivers hum, and wilderness comes alive. These pieces are not just décor but heirlooms in the making,” said Chandrika Thatai, founder of FA Home.
Further, India Design ID fair director and curator, Misha Bain’s curatorial project ‘Transition’, showcased 45 chairs by 45 designers from around the world and India, such as Gunjan Gupta, Rooshad Shroff, Tahir Sultan and Vikram Goel amongst others. They used materials such as leather, bamboo, cane, marble, wood, and metal to present ground-breaking chairs that were a study in form, and function.
Modern design, ancient roots
Tradition blended with innovation is the cornerstone of contemporary design language. At Mumbai-based Peacock Life, we entered a similar world where the antique met modern setup. A bar dotted with vintage chandeliers, quintessential Indian artefacts of elephants, antique desk bells, stone carved pillars, and velvet upholstery portrayed how a mehfil will look in today’s cosmopolitan bar set up. Move further and notable architect Ashiesh Shah, known for melding ancient wisdom into his modern designs, blended the age-old philosophy of Swayam (self-generation) embedded in Hindu and Buddhist texts into coffee tables, vases, and statement furniture pieces. “Each piece within the collection explores the illusion of infinity and invites contemplation on the unseen and limitless possibilities beneath the surface,” he said letting viewers ponder on the old philosophies that shape our time even now.