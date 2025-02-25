Old meets new

Conscious creations

The fair brought cutting-edge creations in furniture, lighting, bath, kitchenware, collectables, soft furnishings and flooring. Some stood apart for their clear message of protecting the planet and its species. A case in point was the renowned Spanish brand Lladró which displayed its ‘Ephemeral Treasures’ collection featuring porcelain sculptures. A hybrid-animal sculpture stole the show depicting a peacock, tiger, parrot and monkey embodying the essence of wildlife. “This collection is a reflection of the fragility of ecosystems and the urgent need to protect them. Each piece is like a dreamlike window into a changing world, where endangered species co-exist in a delicate and ephemeral balance,” said Rushil Kapoor, marketing manager at Lladró on the pieces made of minerals like quartz, kaolin and feldspar.

At Delhi-NCR-based textile pioneer Sarita Handa, embroidered wall coverings threaded tales of nature adorned with intricate motifs of flora and fauna. “All the artworks are crafted from repurposed fabric waste, reinforcing our philosophy of mindful craftsmanship. Every detail — material, texture, and tone embodies the ethos of quiet luxury,” she told TMS.