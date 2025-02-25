On track: Delhi-Meerut RRTS nears completion with trial runs and updates

NEW DELHI: The laying of the entire 82 km track on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor is nearing completion, as per the sources. Around 55 km of the corridor is already operational.
The corridor uses a precast slab track system instead of the traditional ballastless tracks used in metro and railway networks, which are designed for speeds up to 95 kmph. The Namo Bharat corridor, designed for high-speed trains, requires an advanced track system
“Final stages of track installation across the entire corridor are expected to be completed soon, marking a major milestone for the project,” an official from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), said. The NCRTC is responsible for executing the project.
Since the first section of the corridor began operations on October 21, 2023, Namo Bharat trains have carried approximately 66 lakh commuters.
“The trial run of Namo Bharat trains on the section beyond the operational section -- between Meerut South and Shatabdi Nagar -- began in February. Trial runs on the remaining section in Delhi from Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan are also expected to begin soon,” the official said.
Meerut will introduce a local metro service using the same infrastructure, with extensive trial runs already underway. Authorities emphasise that rigorous testing is being conducted to ensure seamless operations. The integration of metro services with this corridor is expected to enhance regional connectivity and accessibility.