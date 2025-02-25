On track: Delhi-Meerut RRTS nears completion with trial runs and updates

NEW DELHI: The laying of the entire 82 km track on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor is nearing completion, as per the sources. Around 55 km of the corridor is already operational.

The corridor uses a precast slab track system instead of the traditional ballastless tracks used in metro and railway networks, which are designed for speeds up to 95 kmph. The Namo Bharat corridor, designed for high-speed trains, requires an advanced track system

“Final stages of track installation across the entire corridor are expected to be completed soon, marking a major milestone for the project,” an official from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), said. The NCRTC is responsible for executing the project.