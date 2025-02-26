2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits Muslim man of murder charge

"Another cited eyewitness even denied the suggestion of having seen the accused entering the godown at around 9 pm or having seen the rioters setting it on fire at that time. He also belied the stand of the prosecution that he had tried to stop the rioters, but the rioters did not listen to him," it said.

The accused's name, the court said, was not mentioned by the warehouse owner and his family members to the police immediately after the victim's body was recovered.

"The FIR was registered on February 28, 2020, and if the accused's name was already within the knowledge of prosecution witness 9 (warehouse owner) since February 24, 2020 (the day of the incident), then he would have mentioned his name before police before the registration of FIR," the court added.

Shanawaz's identification by the witnesses as part of a riotous mob did not inspire confidence, the verdict pointed out.

"I find that the prosecution has failed to establish the fact, that accused Shahnawaz had entered this warehouse along with other rioters at about 9 pm and thereafter, it was set on fire by those rioters," the court held.

Observing the charges against the accused were not proved beyond a reasonable doubt, the court allowed him the benefit of the doubt and acquitted him.