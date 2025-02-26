AAP govt underutilised up to 86 per cent of funds for new Mohalla Clinics in Delhi, set up only 38 since 2020

NEW DELHI: The previous AAP government fell significantly short of its target for Mohalla Clinics, despite having allocated funds. One of the most touted flagship schemes, only 53 per cent of the targeted Mohalla Clinics were established in a decade of AAP rule with the second term seeing only 38 of these flagship primary healthcare centres.

Launched in 2015, the AAP government had committed to set up 1,000 such clinics to expand healthcare access for the common man, especially in underserved areas.

A report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), accessed by TNIE, has highlighted a significant shortfall in the completion of the project. Despite allocating a budget of Rs 35.16 crore for the construction of Mohalla Clinics between 2016 and 2023, only 28 per cent of the capital fund was utilised.

This resulted in a severe underachievement, with the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) failing to meet its target, setting up just 523 clinics by March 2023 - a far cry from the 1,000-target set in 2017.

The audit reveals that DGHS could not fully utilise the allocated funds, with a staggering 72 per cent of the funds left unspent. The total budget for the period amounted to Rs 13,114.10 crore, with the lion’s share, 99.73 per cent, allocated under the revenue head. Yet, under the capital head, which was meant for infrastructure development, the utilisation was alarmingly low, leaving crores of rupees unaccounted for.