BJP takes ‘black deeds’ jibe at AAP, Atishi claims old policy to be blamed

NEW DELHI: The ruling BJP and opposition AAP traded charges following the tabling of the CAG report on the liquor policy scam case in the Delhi Assembly. The BJP called the report AAP’s “list of black deeds”.

The AAP countered the policy was proof that its government rightly replaced the old policy, claiming even the CAG report says a proper implementation of the new policy would have increased the revenue from `4,108 crore to `8,911 crore in just one year.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva stated that the report exposed the truth about the loot and corruption that Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Atishi tried to cover up for the past decade. He charged the previous government with allegedly violating licence distribution rules and giving wholesale licences to those linked with retail and manufacturing companies, leading to a corrupt supply chain.

Atishi, however, said that the CAG had validated the AAP’s claims of large-scale corruption under the old excise policy. The report highlights the manipulation of profits by under-reporting 28% of liquor sales, while unchecked smuggling from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana drained Delhi’s revenue. She claimed that the AAP government had repeatedly exposed corruption and black marketing in the old excise policy.