Critically ill: 60 per cent hospitals run without ICUs, blood banks

NEW DELHI: A new report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has painted a grim picture of Delhi’s public healthcare system under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. The findings, which are yet to be officially tabled in the Delhi Assembly, expose serious shortcomings in critical and emergency services at government hospitals, contradicting AAP’s claims of a healthcare revolution over the past decade.

According to the CAG report, more than half of Delhi government-run hospitals do not have ICU facilities, and nearly 60 per cent lack blood banks. Several hospitals also fall short of essential services, including ambulances and mortuary facilities.

Out of 27 hospitals reviewed, 14 did not have ICU services, 16 lacked blood banks, and 12 did not have ambulances. Shockingly, eight hospitals were found to be operating without a proper oxygen supply, while 15 had no mortuary services.

At sole Delhi government-run trauma facility, Sushruta Trauma Centre, the report found no permanent arrangement for specialist doctors and senior residents to provide 24-hour emergency services. Additionally, the Centralised Accident and

Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance fleet was found to be running without necessary medical equipment. The report also highlighted severe shortages of essential medicines in government hospitals. Due to failures in procurement by the Central Procurement Agency (CPA), hospitals were forced to buy between 33 per cent to 47 per cent of essential drugs directly from vendors.