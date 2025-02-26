ED opposes Christian Michel’s bail plea amid fear of escape

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday strongly opposed the bail plea of British national Christian Michel in the AgustaWestland money laundering case, arguing before the Delhi High Court that he posed a serious flight risk.
During the hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, ED’s special counsel Zoheb Hossain, contended that Michel, a foreign national, could flee if released. “Being a British citizen, he has the means to abscond. There is a real possibility of him escaping,” Hossain argued.
Countering this claim, Michel’s lawyer, Advocate Aljo Joseph, insisted that his client lacked the means to leave the country since his passport had expired. “I don’t even have a valid passport, so the argument of flight risk doesn’t stand,” Joseph asserted.
Joseph also raised concerns over Michel’s prolonged incarceration, emphasising that he had already spent over six years in custody, including his detention in Dubai before extradition. “Once the maximum sentence is completed as an undertrial, my client should be released. Whether he stays in India or leaves should not be a concern at that stage,” Joseph reasoned.
The advocate further pointed out that the trial court in the related CBI case had yet to stipulate the conditions for Michel’s release. “If bail is granted, I would still need the trial court’s permission to leave. I would then have to apply for a passport and visa, which is a lengthy process,” he added.
Justice Sharma acknowledged that the trial court had yet to impose bail conditions in the predicate offense and remarked, “I want to see what conditions they set before making a decision on this matter.” The court then scheduled the next hearing for February 28, directing ED’s counsel to present arguments in person.
Michel, who was extradited to India in December 2018, is accused of facilitating kickbacks worth approximately €42.27 million in the AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal. According to the CBI, bribes amounting to nearly $33 million were funneled through bank accounts in the UK and UAE.
VVIP helicopter deal
Michel, who was extradited to India in December 2018, is accused of facilitating kickbacks worth approx €42.27 million in the AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal. As per the CBI, bribes amounting to nearly $33 million were funneled through bank accounts in the UK and UAE.