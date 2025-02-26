ED opposes Christian Michel’s bail plea amid fear of escape

The advocate further pointed out that the trial court in the related CBI case had yet to stipulate the conditions for Michel’s release. “If bail is granted, I would still need the trial court’s permission to leave. I would then have to apply for a passport and visa, which is a lengthy process,” he added.

Justice Sharma acknowledged that the trial court had yet to impose bail conditions in the predicate offense and remarked, “I want to see what conditions they set before making a decision on this matter.” The court then scheduled the next hearing for February 28, directing ED’s counsel to present arguments in person.

Michel, who was extradited to India in December 2018, is accused of facilitating kickbacks worth approximately €42.27 million in the AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal. According to the CBI, bribes amounting to nearly $33 million were funneled through bank accounts in the UK and UAE.

VVIP helicopter deal

