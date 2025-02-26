Permanent jobs for 12K staff, house tax waiver

NEW DELHI: The AAP-led MCD on Tuesday passed two major proposals—the regularisation of 12,000 contractual employees and a significant house tax waiver for property owners.

The decisions were passed during the MCD House meeting. The first of these proposals concerns the regularisation of 12,000 contractual workers across various departments, including sanitation workers, junior and senior engineers, and gardeners.

The proposal was first announced by AAP leader Atishi on Sunday.

Atishi, who had earlier stated that AAP was committed to job security for temporary workers, reiterated that this was a historic decision for Delhi’s civic body. “In the last two years, we made 4,500 contractual workers permanent. Now, with this move, we are ensuring job security for 12,000 more employees,” she said.

She also compared AAP’s governance in Delhi to that of Punjab, where the party has been regularising temporary teachers. “AAP delivers on its promises. This decision is one of the biggest in the city’s history,” she added.