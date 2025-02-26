Students clash at Delhi's South Asian University over non-vegetarian food on Maha Shivratri

NEW DELHI: A violent altercation broke out between two student groups at South Asian University (SAU) in Delhi on Wednesday over the serving of non-vegetarian food in the mess on Maha Shivratri.

The groups involved, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), accused each other of instigating the violence.

While the SFI alleged that ABVP members attacked students and mess staff for serving non-vegetarian food, the ABVP countered by claiming that SFI members forcibly attempted to serve non-vegetarian meals in a mess designated for fasting students.

A senior police officer stated, “A PCR call regarding a quarrel was received from South Asian University at around 3:45 pm at Maidangarhi Police Station. When we reached the spot, there was an altercation taking place between two groups in the mess.”