Students clash at Delhi's South Asian University over non-vegetarian food on Maha Shivratri

NEW DELHI: A violent altercation broke out between two student groups at South Asian University (SAU) in Delhi on Wednesday over the serving of non-vegetarian food in the mess on Maha Shivratri.
The groups involved, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), accused each other of instigating the violence.
While the SFI alleged that ABVP members attacked students and mess staff for serving non-vegetarian food, the ABVP countered by claiming that SFI members forcibly attempted to serve non-vegetarian meals in a mess designated for fasting students.
A senior police officer stated, “A PCR call regarding a quarrel was received from South Asian University at around 3:45 pm at Maidangarhi Police Station. When we reached the spot, there was an altercation taking place between two groups in the mess.”
In an official statement, SFI Delhi accused ABVP members of physically assaulting students, including women, and attacking mess staff for serving non-vegetarian food. The student body demanded immediate action from the university administration against those responsible.
The ABVP, affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, refuted these claims. “This act was a violation of religious freedom and an attempt to disrupt religious harmony,” ABVP members stated, calling for an impartial inquiry and action against the alleged perpetrators.
Videos of the clash have surfaced online. The Delhi SFI also posted a video on its X handle, alleging that ABVP members attacked women students. "The ABVP attacks women students in SAU. Showing their cowardice and anti-women attitude, ABVP attacked women students in SAU. We condemn the ABVP’s actions in the most fierce terms and extend solidarity to the courageous students of SAU," the statement read.
The SAU administration has not yet issued an official statement on the incident. Meanwhile, Delhi Police stated that the situation at the university remains peaceful and that no formal complaint has been received. An internal inquiry is currently being conducted by the university.