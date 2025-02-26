From classic sushi and tempura with a twist to cocktails that tell a tale, Japonico in Gurugram blends Japanese flavours with European influences in a setting as refined as its menu. Launched recently by Sahil Sambhi of YUVI Hospitality—known for fine-dining destinations like Bawri and VietNom—Japonico aims to redefine Japanese cuisine in Delhi NCR. Inspired by globally renowned venues like Nobu and Zuma, Sambhi brings together inventive food and a lively nightlife experience.
“In India, you typically find distinct venues: fine dining restaurants, party spots, or dedicated cocktail and speakeasy bars. Our goal was to merge these three elements into a single, cohesive restaurant experience,” says Sambhi. Designed by Freddy Birdy, its interior features three distinct areas: an open deck, an intimate, family-friendly robata grill section, and a spacious bar-side seating area with a DJ booth.
Fusion food
The menu at Japonico is a fusion of Japanese and European flavours, crafted by chef Roberto Blondi. “I wanted to think outside the box and craft a modern concept reflecting my 16-year journey as a chef,” says Blondi. Drawing from his Italian heritage and expertise in European and Asian cuisine, he merges subtle Japanese flavours with bold European elements.
A prime example of Japonico’s fusion approach is its selection of assorted dim sums. The menu features authentic options like Shanghai chicken, Cantonese-style shumai, and Har Gow, alongside innovative variations such as the Orange and Hoisin Duck dim sum. The dish uses the French confit technique—slow-cooking duck leg with herbs until tender before wrapping it in a delicate dim sum parcel.
Japonico's signature Hako Zushi rolls are also another delicacy, which is a pressed sushi that differs from usual sushi. The Smashed Avo Hako Zushi layers sticky rice with creamy avocado, peruvian chilli, jalapeño, and crispy garlic for a guacamole-like twist. The menu also offers Norwegian salmon, Atlantic crab, and Japanese bluefin tuna variations.
Another standout fusion dish is the Japanese-Italian take on sashimi and carpaccio, where delicate slices of raw fish are paired with a flavourful dressing. Chef Blondi recommends the Hamachi Carpaccio, featuring Japanese yellowtail prepared with a garlic truffle ponzu sauce. For vegetarians, Japonico offers cucumber and avocado carpaccio. Japonico also reinvents tempura and tacos, with dishes like the Belgian Pork Belly Tempura, which combines Japanese katsu with Argentinian chimichurri.
Signature grill
Japonico boasts the city’s longest robata grill—a 15-foot live cooking station—bringing traditional Japanese barbecue to life. The technique slow-grills skewered ingredients over hot charcoal, infusing them with smoky flavours. Sambhi points out that many restaurants have robatas, but they're not fully utilised. “I wanted the robata to be a major part of the menu,” he states, “and given the trend towards healthier eating, grilled Japanese dishes are a perfect fit”.
The robata menu features fresh seafood, tender meats, and seasonal vegetables like asparagus, pork belly, black cod, and lobster. While the main course focuses on fusion, the dessert selection leans towards global classics, featuring options like fluffy Japanese cheesecake and traditional Italian tiramisu, made using the chef’s family recipe.
Cocktails that tell a tale
The bar menu at Japonico is just as innovative as the food. Curated by mixologists Jeet Rana and Chirag Pal, the menu features 14 drinks divided into seven chapters, narrating the journey of a fictional Japanese rice vendor, Keito Sakamoto. Each cocktail represents a different phase of his life. All guests are welcomed with The Humble Beginning, a refreshing blend of in-house fermented fruit wine, sparkling sake, and vodka, inspired by Sakamoto’s village roots. One of the most-ordered drinks is the Golden Harvest, a spicy-sweet tequila-based cocktail featuring yuzu koshō and guava saccharum.
With its bold fusion of Japanese and European flavours, a vibrant bar menu, and lively atmosphere, Japonico caters to fine-dining enthusiasts and experimental food lovers. Whether you're in the mood for a classic sushi roll, a smoky robata grill dish, or a drink, it’s a must-visit for anyone looking to explore Japanese cuisine with a twist.
On the second floor, Tower D, Vipul Tech Square, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurugram. Open seven days a week, 12pm to 2am. Estimated cost for two Rs 4,000 plus taxes (without alcohol).