Tempura with a Twist

The robata menu features fresh seafood, tender meats, and seasonal vegetables like asparagus, pork belly, black cod, and lobster. While the main course focuses on fusion, the dessert selection leans towards global classics, featuring options like fluffy Japanese cheesecake and traditional Italian tiramisu, made using the chef’s family recipe.

Cocktails that tell a tale

The bar menu at Japonico is just as innovative as the food. Curated by mixologists Jeet Rana and Chirag Pal, the menu features 14 drinks divided into seven chapters, narrating the journey of a fictional Japanese rice vendor, Keito Sakamoto. Each cocktail represents a different phase of his life. All guests are welcomed with The Humble Beginning, a refreshing blend of in-house fermented fruit wine, sparkling sake, and vodka, inspired by Sakamoto’s village roots. One of the most-ordered drinks is the Golden Harvest, a spicy-sweet tequila-based cocktail featuring yuzu koshō and guava saccharum.

With its bold fusion of Japanese and European flavours, a vibrant bar menu, and lively atmosphere, Japonico caters to fine-dining enthusiasts and experimental food lovers. Whether you're in the mood for a classic sushi roll, a smoky robata grill dish, or a drink, it’s a must-visit for anyone looking to explore Japanese cuisine with a twist.

On the second floor, Tower D, Vipul Tech Square, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurugram. Open seven days a week, 12pm to 2am. Estimated cost for two Rs 4,000 plus taxes (without alcohol).