A Day With Abstractions

Bimal Das Gupta is a legend in the history of abstractionism in Indian painting. Vikash Kalra at present is one of those making his name in the same area. As his solo exhibition ‘Contrasting Realms: Intersection of Calm & Chaos’ is on at the city’s Easel Stories Art Gallery, Kalra opens up about his journey as an abstractionist and the influence of painters Pablo Picasso and FN Souza on his work.

For Kalra, Abstractionism was a natural choice even as he had no formal training in painting. Over the years it has become a medium to express himself. “Abstract art allows me to be free—there are no rules or limits. I can play with colours, shapes, and textures to show what I feel inside. Over time, my style became more fluid and bold. For me, abstract art is a way to connect with people through feelings, not just visuals. It’s like telling a story without words,” he says.

Artistic inspirations

Like many other artists, Kalra was also inspired by the towering figures of the world of art. “I have always felt a deep connection with Pablo Picasso and FN Souza. Their boldness, raw expression, and fearless approach to art have influenced me a lot. I admire Picasso’s ability to break traditional forms and Souza’s strong, emotional strokes. Their works showed me that art is about honesty, not perfection,” he adds.

But he has never tried to copy anyone’s style as he believes that artists need to find their own voice while creating their art forms.

About contrasts

The theme of ‘Contrasting Realms: Intersection of Calm & Chaos’ is how peace and chaos both co-exist in society. Kalra adds, “I have painted cityscapes and landscapes to show this contrast—the fast-moving energy of the city and the quietness of nature. This exhibition is a way for people to feel these two different worlds—one full of movement, the other full of stillness. It is about accepting both and finding beauty in their balance.”

As the development of urban spaces excites him, Kalra is looking forward to many projects in the future. One of them is the creation of a coffee table book that focuses on cityscapes. “Cities have always fascinated me—their energy, movement, and changing moods. This book will capture that through my paintings and thoughts,” he concludes.

(‘Contrasting Realms: Intersection of Calm & Chaos’ is on at Easel Stories Art Gallery, Noida, till February 28, 11 am to 7 pm)