AAP stages 'dharna' after suspended MLAs, LoP Atishi stopped at Delhi Assembly gate

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition Atishi and other AAP MLAs were stopped from entering the Delhi Assembly premises on Thursday, following which they staged a dharna outside.

Former AAP chief minister Atishi said the BJP was crossing all limits of dictatorship after coming to power in Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs have been suspended from the assembly over disruptions in the House proceedings during Lt Governor VK Saxena's address on Tuesday.

The AAP said it was protesting the alleged removal of BR Ambedkar's portrait from the CM's office.

On Thursday, AAP leaders staged a dharna outside the gate of the assembly premises.

With 'dafli' beats in the background, AAP leaders held placards with photos of Ambedkar and raised slogans against the ruling party -- "BJP sun le, Jai Bhim, Jai Bhim... BJP ki tanashahi nahin chalegi (BJP's dictatorship won't work)."