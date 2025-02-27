AAP’s spending on ads increased by 1,200 per cent between 2018 to 2022: CAG report

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s spending on advertisements skyrocketed by an astonishing 1,200% between 2018 and 2022, raising serious concerns over financial mismanagement and violations of Supreme Court guidelines, according to a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit report, yet to be tabled in the Delhi Assembly.

The report, which reviews the economic, social, and general sectors along with Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), revealed that the Delhi government’s advertising expenditure surged from Rs 46.90 crore in 2018 to a staggering Rs 612.80 crore by the end of 2022.

The CAG flagged significant irregularities in advertisement spending and cited a lack of monitoring and evaluation of publicity campaigns. “Advertisements and publicity expenditure of GNCTD increased more than 12 times from Rs 46.90 crore to Rs 612.81 crore during 2018-22. Payments were released to publicity agencies without ensuring adequate monitoring and evaluation of their work. The expenditure control register was not maintained, resulting in the release of advertisements without budget provisions,” the report read.

The audit also found that AAP’s advertisements were disproportionately placed outside Delhi, violating SC-mandated content regulations for government advertising. The apex court had laid down strict principles to prevent misuse of public funds for political promotion, yet the CAG found that several ads served no justifiable government purpose. Moreover, payments totalling Rs 57.90 crores were released between 2020 and 2022 for advertisements aired during 2015-17—a clear violation of the court’s norms.