AAP’s spending on ads increased by 1,200 per cent between 2018 to 2022: CAG report

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s spending on advertisements skyrocketed by an astonishing 1,200% between 2018 and 2022, raising serious concerns over financial mismanagement and violations of Supreme Court guidelines, according to a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit report, yet to be tabled in the Delhi Assembly.
The report, which reviews the economic, social, and general sectors along with Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), revealed that the Delhi government’s advertising expenditure surged from Rs 46.90 crore in 2018 to a staggering Rs 612.80 crore by the end of 2022.
The CAG flagged significant irregularities in advertisement spending and cited a lack of monitoring and evaluation of publicity campaigns. “Advertisements and publicity expenditure of GNCTD increased more than 12 times from Rs 46.90 crore to Rs 612.81 crore during 2018-22. Payments were released to publicity agencies without ensuring adequate monitoring and evaluation of their work. The expenditure control register was not maintained, resulting in the release of advertisements without budget provisions,” the report read.
The audit also found that AAP’s advertisements were disproportionately placed outside Delhi, violating SC-mandated content regulations for government advertising. The apex court had laid down strict principles to prevent misuse of public funds for political promotion, yet the CAG found that several ads served no justifiable government purpose. Moreover, payments totalling Rs 57.90 crores were released between 2020 and 2022 for advertisements aired during 2015-17—a clear violation of the court’s norms.
The audit also flagged operational lapses within Shabdarth, an autonomous body managing the Delhi government’s publicity. Contractual staff at Shabdarth were found to be influencing tendering processes and selecting PR agencies without adequate oversight.
Audit findings revealed no proper link between advertisement release orders and payment records. The DIP failed to provide precise data on pending payments, creating an opaque financial structure lacking accountability.
28% funds used for Mohalla clinics
Only 28% of the allocated Rs 35.16 crore for construction of Mohalla Clinics from 2016-23 was utilised, says the report. It led to significant underutilisation of development funds.
Enforcement only at 7 entry points
Of the 128 vehicle entry points, enforcement teams were deployed at only seven, as per the CAG report said. The teams did not have vehicles mounted PUC equipment to check visible polluting vehicles.