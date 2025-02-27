BJP MLA proposes renaming Najafgarh to Nahargarh in Delhi Assembly

Delhi BJP MLA Neelam Pahalwan has proposed renaming Najafgarh to Nahargarh, citing historical significance and urging the Assembly to take action.
Speaking in the Delhi Assembly on Thursday, she emphasized the need to restore the region’s "true identity" and called on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Speaker Vijender Gupta to support the move.
Pahalwan linked the demand to Raja Nahar Singh’s role in the 1857 revolt, claiming he had brought the Najafgarh region under Delhi’s territory. She also mentioned that similar efforts had been made in the past, including by former MP Parvesh Verma.
“In the 1857 revolt, Raja Nahar Singh fought and included the Najafgarh region in Delhi’s territory. Despite several efforts, including through the them MP Parvesh Verma, we tried to change the name of Najafgarh to ‘Nahargarh’. I hope you all will support us in this," she said in the Assembly.
Following her proposal, BJP MLA Anil Sharma from RK Puram suggested renaming Mohammadpur—locality in his constituency—to Madhavpuram, announcing plans to table the proposal in the Assembly.
Earlier, Mohan Singh Bisht, BJP MLA from Mustafabad, had announced renaming the assembly constituency as a poll promise during the election campaign. The leader had said renaming the area to either Shiv Puri or Shiv Vihar, arguing that the current name makes the Hindu-majority population of the area uncomfortable.