BJP MLA proposes renaming Najafgarh to Nahargarh in Delhi Assembly

Delhi BJP MLA Neelam Pahalwan has proposed renaming Najafgarh to Nahargarh, citing historical significance and urging the Assembly to take action.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly on Thursday, she emphasized the need to restore the region’s "true identity" and called on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Speaker Vijender Gupta to support the move.

Pahalwan linked the demand to Raja Nahar Singh’s role in the 1857 revolt, claiming he had brought the Najafgarh region under Delhi’s territory. She also mentioned that similar efforts had been made in the past, including by former MP Parvesh Verma.