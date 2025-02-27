Gathering of flavours: Taste meets art

Through an intimate, traditional dining format, I felt like I was part of a secret culinary society, savouring the sublime fusion of cuisines and crafts that catered to my craving for exclusivity and uniqueness as a diner. The event was a thrilling culinary adventure, divided into three distinct segments that celebrated the diversity of global cuisine. The 'Explorers' segment showcased global expressions of regional cooking, highlighting the unique flavours and techniques of international cuisines.



In contrast, the 'Innovators' segment featured visionary chefs who pushed culinary boundaries, introducing novel techniques, and redefining the gastronomic landscape. Meanwhile, the "Conservators" segment paid tribute to the guardians of traditional cuisine, who preserved the rich heritage of the past for future generations. This year's event boasted an exciting lineup of pairings, including Prateek Sadhu and Aradhana Seth, Regi Mathew and Vinu Daniel, Adwait Anantwar and Devika Narain, Amninder Sandhu and Ekarth Studio, and more.



The culinary expertise of Anumitra Ghosh-Dastidar and Vanika Choudhary was on full display at their tables, where I had the pleasure of savouring their creations. Ghosh-Dastidar, in collaboration with Archana Hande, presented the thought-provoking concept 'Forbidden. Stolen. Feral,' which shed light on the often-overlooked narratives of class supremacy that underpin India's diverse culinary landscape. By delving into the biographies of ingredients from the Eastern Himalayas and the Western Ghats, the duo revealed the complex histories of trade, cultural exchange, and plunder that have shaped the country's cuisine.