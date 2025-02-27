Ladli Scheme audit finds Rs 618.38 crore unclaimed, reveals massive irregularities

NEW DELHI: A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit has found that Rs 618.38 crore meant for beneficiaries of the Ladli Scheme remains unclaimed, exposing serious lapses in its implementation.

The scheme, launched in 2008 to provide financial assistance for girls’ education, has been marred by widespread discrepancies amounting to over Rs 220 crore, including duplicate registrations and excess payments.

The audit report, exclusively accessed by this newspaper, revealed that the Women and Child Development (WCD) department, responsible for overseeing the scheme, failed to verify beneficiary details, leading to widespread duplication.

The audit identified over 36,000 cases where the names, birth dates, and parental details of beneficiaries were identical, raising concerns about fraudulent enrolments.