Ladli Scheme audit finds Rs 618.38 crore unclaimed, reveals massive irregularities

NEW DELHI: A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit has found that Rs 618.38 crore meant for beneficiaries of the Ladli Scheme remains unclaimed, exposing serious lapses in its implementation.
The scheme, launched in 2008 to provide financial assistance for girls’ education, has been marred by widespread discrepancies amounting to over Rs 220 crore, including duplicate registrations and excess payments.
The audit report, exclusively accessed by this newspaper, revealed that the Women and Child Development (WCD) department, responsible for overseeing the scheme, failed to verify beneficiary details, leading to widespread duplication.
The audit identified over 36,000 cases where the names, birth dates, and parental details of beneficiaries were identical, raising concerns about fraudulent enrolments.
According to the findings, 16,546 duplicate and 131 triplicate registrations were detected among 8.84 lakh active beneficiaries as of December 2022.
This resulted in an excess payment of Rs 11.49 crore. In another 20,127 cases, where either the names or dates of birth matched, Rs 29.23 crore was disbursed.
The audit also highlighted that the department did not integrate Aadhaar verification until May 2023, allowing multiple enrolments of the same beneficiary.
The department only initiated steps to incorporate the Ladli Scheme into the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system in May 2023. This failure to ensure a foolproof registration process led to significant financial irregularities.
Another major concern flagged by the CAG was that nearly 9 per cent of beneficiaries were enrolled after turning 18, the scheme’s maturity age, causing a financial loss of Rs 180.92 crore.
The audit found that 78,065 beneficiaries, who had already crossed the eligible age at the time of enrolment, had accounts accumulating funds. “In many cases, the column ‘Date of Birth’ was blank,” the report stated.
Meanwhile, the audit found that a staggering Rs 618.38 crore for beneficiaries remained unspent since the scheme’s inception, even as lakhs of eligible girls crossed the maturity age.
The initiative, launched during the tenure of late former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, aimed to provide financial assistance at different stages of education and a lump sum amount of up to Rs 1 lakh upon turning 18.
As of 31 December 2022, around 4.9 lakh girls—55 per cent of the scheme’s total active enrollees—had not received their due benefits despite meeting the eligibility criteria. Breaking down the numbers, the report states that Rs 236.03 crore remained unclaimed by 1.26 lakh beneficiaries aged 18 to 20 years.
Another Rs 224.56 crore was undisbursed to 1.18 lakh beneficiaries between the ages of 20 and 26, while Rs 157.78 crore lay idle for 77,000 girls now over 26 years old. Additionally, 1,74,960 cases where beneficiaries had fulfilled the maturity criteria were left unsettled.
The WCD department claimed that efforts were made to contact eligible beneficiaries through public notices in newspapers. However, the audit found that such notices were issued only twice—on 10 September 2020 and 17 June 2022.
In fact, the department established fixed timelines for registration, renewal, and disbursal of maturity amounts to beneficiaries only in 2022—14 years after the scheme's inception.
“...Failure of DWCD in creating awareness amongst the beneficiaries and lack of adequate action in tracing the beneficiaries through appropriate means deprived lakhs of girl children from the benefits of the scheme,” the CAG report commented.
The audit report also highlighted a significant decline in new enrolments under the scheme. The number of beneficiaries enrolled annually dropped by 69 per cent—from a peak of 1,39,773 in 2009-10 to just 43,415 in 2020-21. The decline was even more pronounced in the enrolment of girl children at birth, which plummeted from 23,871 in 2009-10 to a mere 3,153 in 2020-21.