Patients receive consultation for less than a minute at Mohalla Clinics, reveals CAG report

NEW DELHI: The CAG audit has revealed alarming deficiencies in Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics. The report highlighted that 18% of audited Mohalla Clinics remained closed for extended periods—ranging from 15 days to 23 months—due to issues such as de-empanelment, resignations, and leaves of doctors. This shortage of medical professionals severely impacted patient care, with 70% of visitors receiving consultations of less than a minute.

The audit also found that many of the clinics were lacking essential medical equipment, including pulse oximeters, glucometers, X-ray viewers, thermometers, and blood pressure apparatus. Even the availability of prescribed medicines was a concern, with 100% availability of the 165 drugs listed in the Essential Drug List (EDL) not being ensured at 74 inspected clinics.

The audit also pointed to logistical issues with the supply of medicines. A significant number of required drugs were either not procured or not delivered by vendors despite orders being placed. For instance, the District Drug Store in North-East Delhi requested the supply of 151 medicines in the third quarter of 2022-23, but only 79 per cent of the requested items were delivered.

In the fourth quarter, the supply rate was even lower, at 74%. The delayed deliveries, further disrupted the clinics’ ability to provide timely care. The audit also noted that inspections of the clinics were grossly insufficient, with only 2% of the clinics in the selected districts being inspected from March 18’ to March 23’. Despite clear directives for timely availability of medicines at the clinics, the system continues to fall short in addressing basic healthcare needs.

