26/11 Mumbai terror attack case: Delhi court seeks trial records

Rana was first prosecuted in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, where he was convicted of providing material support to the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba and conspiring to commit acts of terrorism in Denmark. However, he was not convicted for his direct role in the Mumbai attacks. After serving a 14-year prison sentence in the US, he remained in supervised detention in Los Angeles while fighting extradition.

His legal defense argued that he could not be tried twice for the same crime (double jeopardy), but US courts rejected this claim, stating that the charges India has pressed against him—including conspiracy to wage war, commit murder, forgery, and acts of terrorism—are distinct from those for which he was convicted in the US. In a final effort to block his transfer, Rana sought a writ of habeas corpus from the United States District Court for the Central District of California. However, the Ninth Circuit Court affirmed the habeas court’s judgment on August 15, 2024, dismissing all of his arguments.

With his legal options exhausted in the US, Rana’s extradition now seems imminent. Once brought to India, he will face prosecution under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.