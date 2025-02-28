40 per cent countdown timers poor in Delhi: CAG report

NEW DELHI: The countdown timers installed at traffic signals assist drivers in taking an informed decision as to whether the vehicle ignition can be switched off, which also helps reduce emissions when engines are idling at traffic signals.
However, the CAG report, yet to be tabled in the Delhi Assembly, has highlighted that 40% of countdown timers at the light points were not functional, there was improper functioning of traffic signals and the absence of advisory on signals.
Per Delhi Police, 1029 traffic signals and 1018 countdown timers were installed at traffic signals across Delhi as of March 2020. Audit test checked (September-October 2020) 115 (11 per cent of the total) traffic signals and countdown timers at signals covering various T-points/crossings across Delhi by conducting a physical inspection.
It was observed that timers were not installed on seven signals or were installed but not working at 39 signals. Thus, 40 per cent of countdown timers were not functional.
The audit also noted that no specific advisory exists for switching off vehicle engines at traffic signals considering idle waiting time. “Improper functioning of traffic signals, countdown timers and absence of advisory on signals leads to lack of information about the wait time for drivers, resulting in indecision to switch off/on engines to conserve fuel and prevent avoidable idling of vehicles. The reply of Delhi Traffic Police was awaited (December 2021),” read the report.
DoT agreed (November 2021) to the audit point and stressed the need for an intelligent traffic system and also informed that it is in the process of collaboration with Google (R&D) for this purpose. For this, the CAG has recommended that adopting electric vehicles would go a long way in reducing vehicle emissions.
The lack of adequate charging facilities may have contributed to a low share of EVs among the new registrations. “There was a lack of regular and concerted efforts by Government to promote non-motorised transport through segregated lanes alongside roads” read the report. Meanwhile, the HPC directed DoT (June-July 2014) to conduct public awareness campaigns to mitigate air/vehicular pollution.
The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Gol had also recommended (February 2015) that DoT and DoE take up public awareness campaigns to inform the public that pollution checks and proper operation and maintenance of vehicles reduce fuel consumption and improve the life of vehicles and ambient air quality.