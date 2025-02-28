40 per cent countdown timers poor in Delhi: CAG report

NEW DELHI: The countdown timers installed at traffic signals assist drivers in taking an informed decision as to whether the vehicle ignition can be switched off, which also helps reduce emissions when engines are idling at traffic signals.

However, the CAG report, yet to be tabled in the Delhi Assembly, has highlighted that 40% of countdown timers at the light points were not functional, there was improper functioning of traffic signals and the absence of advisory on signals.

Per Delhi Police, 1029 traffic signals and 1018 countdown timers were installed at traffic signals across Delhi as of March 2020. Audit test checked (September-October 2020) 115 (11 per cent of the total) traffic signals and countdown timers at signals covering various T-points/crossings across Delhi by conducting a physical inspection.

It was observed that timers were not installed on seven signals or were installed but not working at 39 signals. Thus, 40 per cent of countdown timers were not functional.

The audit also noted that no specific advisory exists for switching off vehicle engines at traffic signals considering idle waiting time. “Improper functioning of traffic signals, countdown timers and absence of advisory on signals leads to lack of information about the wait time for drivers, resulting in indecision to switch off/on engines to conserve fuel and prevent avoidable idling of vehicles. The reply of Delhi Traffic Police was awaited (December 2021),” read the report.