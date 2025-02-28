48-km stretch along Yamuna to get facelift

NEW DELHI: “No part of Delhi should experience waterlogging this season. If it occurs, the officials responsible will face suspension,” said PWD and Water Minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday, the third day of the Assembly session.
Outlining his plans for a cleaner Delhi, Verma said he has set a 100-day deadline for cleaning 77 drains thoughout the city.
“Though the goal has been set for 100 days, we intend to complete the cleaning faster, before the Monsoon arrives.
I have sought before and after pictures and videos of every single drain. Nearly 12 meetings have been held in this regard. The department has been given clear instructions – desilt, use pumps or whatever is required, but waterlogging will not be tolerated.”
Meanwhile, taking a step towards a cleaner Yamuna, Verma stated that the entire 48 km stretch will be redeveloped into a green zone comprising jogging path, picnic spot dotted with small eateries and stalls.
He assured that rules against the river pollution will be made stricter. “The industries releasing the industrial waste into the Yamuna will be fined.”
Verma also emphasized that this year the Chhhat Pooja will be held amid better conditions. He talked about waste leakage identification, replacement of old water lines, installation of a GPS system in water tankers, and streamlining the drainage cleaning process.
Additionally, the minister instructed officials to initiate sewer and footpath cleaning, accelerate the construction of five flyovers, and enhance the aesthetics of pavements beneath flyovers within a set deadline.
“I inspected the construction work at Barapullah (puliya) today and have directed officials to commence construction work in April and complete it in four months,” he stated.
“Today, I instructed the Public Works Department (PWD) and flood management officials to prepare a plan for sewer and footpath cleaning, review pending flyover projects, restart their construction, and undertake pavement beautification under flyovers,” he said.
Verma also examined a damaged culvert that had remained unrepaired for two years, leading to road closures and severe traffic congestion.