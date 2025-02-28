48-km stretch along Yamuna to get facelift

NEW DELHI: “No part of Delhi should experience waterlogging this season. If it occurs, the officials responsible will face suspension,” said PWD and Water Minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday, the third day of the Assembly session.

Outlining his plans for a cleaner Delhi, Verma said he has set a 100-day deadline for cleaning 77 drains thoughout the city.

“Though the goal has been set for 100 days, we intend to complete the cleaning faster, before the Monsoon arrives.

I have sought before and after pictures and videos of every single drain. Nearly 12 meetings have been held in this regard. The department has been given clear instructions – desilt, use pumps or whatever is required, but waterlogging will not be tolerated.”