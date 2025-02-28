Capital records warmest February night in 74 years

NEW DELHI: The national capital witnessed its warmest February night in 74 years, with the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory settling at 19.5°C on Thursday – the highest for the month between 1951 and 2025, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated.
The weather office said, “Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 19.5°C on February 27, 2025. This is the highest minimum temperature recorded for February at Safdarjung between 1951 and 2025.”
Previously, the highest minimum temperature for February was 19°C on February 25, 2015, now the second highest figure.
Other notable minimum temperatures include 18.6°C in 1973, 18.5°C on February 20, 2015, 18.2°C in 1992 and 18.0°C in 1988.
Despite the warm night, Delhi’s maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 25°C, 1.1 degrees below the normal average, under a cloudy sky, according to the IMD.
This comes just a day after the city recorded its highest maximum temperature of the season at 32.4°C on Wednesday.
The Vice President of Skymet Weather, Mahesh Palawat, confirmed that due to a cloudy skies and light drizzle in the capital, the minimum temperature is likely to drop again from and would remain steady until March 3 or 4.
On Wednesday, Delhi witnessed the highest temperature of the season so far, with the maximum temperature reaching 32°C, six notches above the seasonal average, IMD said.
As per experts, winter is expected to recede from the capital around March 10, after which atmospheric pressure will rise, preventing any further temperature drops.
The weather office has forecast a thunderstorm accompanied by rain on Friday.