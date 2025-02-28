Capital records warmest February night in 74 years

NEW DELHI: The national capital witnessed its warmest February night in 74 years, with the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory settling at 19.5°C on Thursday – the highest for the month between 1951 and 2025, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated.

The weather office said, “Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 19.5°C on February 27, 2025. This is the highest minimum temperature recorded for February at Safdarjung between 1951 and 2025.”

Previously, the highest minimum temperature for February was 19°C on February 25, 2015, now the second highest figure.

Other notable minimum temperatures include 18.6°C in 1973, 18.5°C on February 20, 2015, 18.2°C in 1992 and 18.0°C in 1988.