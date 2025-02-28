DU proposal to overhaul campus elections triggers students’ protest

NEW DELHI: Delhi University has proposed remodelling its students’ union election process to free it from the influence of “money and muscle power.” The suggestion was made at the varsity’s Executive Council meeting held on Thursday.

The university administration referenced the November 11, 2024, Delhi High Court order, which recommended structural reforms and advocated a shift to a two-tier election system in which elections would first be conducted at the college and department levels.

The elected presidents and councillors from these institutions would then participate in a second round of voting to elect the DUSU office-bearers. The proposal evoked strong criticism from the student unions and some executive council members. Students associated with AISA, SFI, and ABVP held massive demonstrations outside the VC’s office.

Mithuraaj Dhusiya, elected member of the Executive Council, stated, “In today’s emergency meeting, we protested against the uiversity’s attempt to change the DUSU election process. To change the election process, the varsity should avoid a top-down approach.”

SFI president Sooraj termed it a “blatant” attempt to further silence and destroy DU’s democratic movement. ABVP-led DUSU Secretary Mitravinda Karanwal and AISA DU Joint Secretary Savvy echoed similar views.