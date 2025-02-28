Government to probe exclusion of BJP constituencies from CCTV project: Parvesh Verma

NEW DELHI: PWD Minister Parvesh Verma announced on Thursday that an investigation will be conducted to determine why CCTV cameras were not installed in eight constituencies represented by BJP MLAs under the previous AAP government.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, Verma assured that installing CCTV cameras in these constituencies would now be a priority.

In the last assembly, the BJP held eight seats while AAP had 62. The issue was raised in the House by Vishwas Nagar MLA OP Sharma, who claimed that no CCTV cameras were installed in his constituency under the AAP government.

He demanded a Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) probe into the matter. Other BJP MLAs who were in the opposition at the time also alleged that the previous government had shown “stepmotherly” treatment towards their constituencies. Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma stated that BJP MLAs had even approached the high court for intervention. “Despite a court order and recommendation by the chief secretary, nothing happened,” he said.