Government to probe exclusion of BJP constituencies from CCTV project: Parvesh Verma

NEW DELHI: PWD Minister Parvesh Verma announced on Thursday that an investigation will be conducted to determine why CCTV cameras were not installed in eight constituencies represented by BJP MLAs under the previous AAP government.
Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, Verma assured that installing CCTV cameras in these constituencies would now be a priority.
In the last assembly, the BJP held eight seats while AAP had 62. The issue was raised in the House by Vishwas Nagar MLA OP Sharma, who claimed that no CCTV cameras were installed in his constituency under the AAP government.
He demanded a Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) probe into the matter. Other BJP MLAs who were in the opposition at the time also alleged that the previous government had shown “stepmotherly” treatment towards their constituencies. Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma stated that BJP MLAs had even approached the high court for intervention. “Despite a court order and recommendation by the chief secretary, nothing happened,” he said.
Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta noted that the AAP government had purchased 1.40 lakh CCTV cameras to be installed across all constituencies, with a target of 2,000 cameras per constituency.
However, the eight BJP-led constituencies were excluded from this coverage. Responding to the concerns, Verma said, “The matter will be investigated and officers will be punished if found guilty.” He also assured that CCTV cameras would soon be installed in all eight constituencies.
Verma also announced an investigation into the renovation expenses of former CM Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road aiming to determine how much government money was spent on the project.
The BJP, which recently ousted AAP from power, has labelled the bungalow “sheesh mahal” and accused Kejriwal of misusing public funds for extravagant upgrades. “The lavish Chief Minister’s office, built three years ago under the AAP government, will be investigated to assess its reconstruction costs and the basis on which officials approved the expenditure,” Verma said.