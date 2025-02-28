Life, literature, and second chances

Renowned French novelist and playwright, David Foenkinos is a storyteller—always observing, listening, and discovering new characters—but he wasn’t one from the start. In a recent conversation at Alliance Française de Delhi, he shared insights into his books, his life-changing surgery at 16, and the pivotal moments that shaped his career.
Foenkinos sees art as transformative—a reverence that began after a near-fatal heart surgery at 16. “I didn’t grow up around books, but during my long hospital stay, they became my world,” he said. His near-death experience profoundly shaped his artistic sensibilities. “When you come close to death, you become more sensitive to the world. From that moment on, my life took a different course.” This theme of personal transformation resurfaces in Tout le monde aime Clara (Everybody Loves Clara, 2025), which follows a teenager who, after a tragic accident, gains the ability to see beyond appearances.
He recounted humorous anecdotes from his early book signings, reflected on navigating fame, and revealed the inspirations behind works like La Vie Heureuse (The Happy Place, 2024) and Charlotte (2014). He also revisited the turning point of his literary journey—his 2009 novel La Délicatesse (Delicacy). The novel follows Nathalie, a young woman who, after the tragic loss of her husband, developed an unexpected relationship with an emotionally fumbling colleague, which became a bestseller in 2009 and was later adapted into a film starring Audrey Tautou.
His storytelling often explores the potential of art as solace, as seen in his works on figures like Charlotte Salomon and John Lennon. Charlotte (2014) revived the legacy of a forgotten German painter. “Writing that book felt like giving her a new life.” In contrast, Lennon (2010) delves into the musician’s struggles through imagined therapy sessions. “I wanted to explore his childhood wounds—the ones that never fully healed,” said Foenkinos.
Filmmaking and playwriting
Foenkinos has expanded his storytelling into filmmaking and playwriting, embracing the contrast between writing’s solitude and film’s collaboration. “I love solitude, but I’m also very social. On a film set, I crave the quiet of writing. But when I’m writing, I sometimes miss people.”
His career took a major turn with Delicacy (2009), later adapted into a film he co-directed with his brother, Stéphane. Despite their inexperience, Audrey Tautou signed on. “We were complete newcomers, but she said, ‘Okay, let’s go.’”
After Delicacy, Foenkinos pivoted to Charlotte, a dark, poetic novel. “People thought I was crazy for changing genres, but it worked,” said Foenkinos. His books have since been adapted into plays, including Second Best (2023), which is now running in Paris and London. The play, starring Asa Butterfield, explores the fate of the boy who was almost cast as Harry Potter but was ultimately sent home. “One became a global icon. The other was just sent home. That fascinated me.”
The search for happiness
Foenkinos’ fascination with mortality is deeply personal. Having come close to death as a teenager, themes of life and mortality often surface in his works. His 2024 novel, The Happy Place is inspired by a real practice in South Korea—fake funeral simulations.
“You sit in front of your own grave, write your final words, then lie in a coffin. For an hour, you lie in total silence and darkness. Strangely, the experience leaves them feeling renewed. When you taste death, you appreciate life more,” said Foenkinos. His novel critiques modern society’s obsession with happiness, particularly how the pandemic led many to question what fulfillment truly means.
Navigating fame
Fame, in various forms, is a recurring theme in Foenkinos’ work. Given his own immense popularity in France, one can’t help but wonder if he has a personal connection to the idea of literary fame. His novel, The Mystery of Henri Pick (2016) explores literary recognition and how it sometimes comes in unexpected ways. “Fame is a recurring theme in my work. But I wasn’t always famous, so I write about it from a personal angle,” said Foenkinos.
His career changed with Delicacy, his eighth novel. “Before that, only my family and a few friends bought my books. At one event, just one person showed up—who wasn’t even there for me!”
Despite early struggles, he remained optimistic. He said, “Writing is about persistence—you struggle, you fail, and maybe, eventually, you succeed. The Mystery of Henri Pick is about fame and failure, and I understand both. I’ve lived every stage of a writer’s journey.”
Ultimately, for Foenkinos, writing isn’t just about putting words on a page—it’s an ongoing process. “Even when I’m not writing, I’m writing.” Each story takes shape in his mind long before it reaches the page, and every book is a new obsession that drives him forward. Even as he speaks about past works, the next story is already forming. Creativity, for him, isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of life.