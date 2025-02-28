Life, literature, and second chances

Navigating fame

Fame, in various forms, is a recurring theme in Foenkinos’ work. Given his own immense popularity in France, one can’t help but wonder if he has a personal connection to the idea of literary fame. His novel, The Mystery of Henri Pick (2016) explores literary recognition and how it sometimes comes in unexpected ways. “Fame is a recurring theme in my work. But I wasn’t always famous, so I write about it from a personal angle,” said Foenkinos.

His career changed with Delicacy, his eighth novel. “Before that, only my family and a few friends bought my books. At one event, just one person showed up—who wasn’t even there for me!”

Despite early struggles, he remained optimistic. He said, “Writing is about persistence—you struggle, you fail, and maybe, eventually, you succeed. The Mystery of Henri Pick is about fame and failure, and I understand both. I’ve lived every stage of a writer’s journey.”

Ultimately, for Foenkinos, writing isn’t just about putting words on a page—it’s an ongoing process. “Even when I’m not writing, I’m writing.” Each story takes shape in his mind long before it reaches the page, and every book is a new obsession that drives him forward. Even as he speaks about past works, the next story is already forming. Creativity, for him, isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of life.