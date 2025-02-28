Mohan Singh Bisht elected deputy speaker of assembly

NEW DELHI: Six-time BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht was on Thursday elected deputy speaker of the Delhi Assembly after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta proposed his name.

The motion moved by Gupta was seconded by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa while Gajender Singh Yadav backed a second motion proposed by Anil Kumar Sharma.

In an emotional address, Bisht thanked the members for his election and said he would ensure the assembly’s rules and norms were followed.