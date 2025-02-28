Portrait row a diversionary tactic: BJP

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday criticised Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, claiming they are using a controversy over portraits of national leaders to divert attention from their alleged corruption.

He said the people of Delhi are watching the drama staged by AAP MLAs outside the assembly and are amused by the unfolding events.

Sachdeva said, “The same AAP leaders who previously took pleasure in harassing BJP MLAs are now making an issue out of the portraits of great leaders.” He referred to the actions of AAP in 2018 when they expelled BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma from the assembly for nearly a year, as well as the suspension of Sharma for two consecutive sessions in 2021.

The Delhi BJP president added, “Those who are currently protesting over their three-day suspension from the assembly had, in the past, expended significant effort to expel and suspend opposition MLAs.”