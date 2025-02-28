Shah asks Delhi Police to take strict action against networks helping Bangladeshi, Rohingya 'intruders'

NEW DELHI: In a first after the change of guard in Delhi government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital and directed the police and chief secretary of the NCT government to take measures to ensure women safety, root out those facilitating illegal migrants to settle in the city and take decisive and ruthless action against inter-state gangs.
Besides the top brass of Delhi Police including Commissioner Sanjay Arora, newly-elected Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta, Home Minister Ashish Sood and other senior officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Delhi government, who are responsible for law & order and coordination.
Officials privy to the deliberations at the meeting said, the Home Minister asserted that the double engine government of Delhi “will work with double speed for a developed and safe Delhi” in line with the expectations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Shah instructed that strict action should be taken against the entire network that helps Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders enter the country, get their documents made and facilitate their stay here. “The issue of illegal intruders is also related to national security and it should be dealt with strictly and they should be identified and deported,” he said.
The Home Minister also asked Delhi Police to prioritise its efforts in ruthlessly eliminating interstate gangs operating in Delhi.
With an aim to improve the functioning of administration in the national capital, he Home Minister issued a direction saying permission of Delhi Police “will not be required in matters related to construction in Delhi”, the officials said.
Directing Delhi Police to send DCP-level officers to police stations and periodically organise public hearing camps and solve the problems of the public, the Home Minister said that new security committees should be formed in JJ clusters for the safety of women and children.
Delhi Police have also been instructed to identify the places where there is daily traffic jam and Delhi Police Commissioner and Chief Secretary should meet and find a quick solution to this for the benefit of general commuters.
Meanwhile, after the meeting, Ashish Sood, the home minister in Delhi government, said, several key issues were discussed, including jail reforms, prosecution procedures and improvements in collector offices.
He said that one of the main concerns raised during the meeting was “the safety of women, with officials focusing on identifying dark spots and enhancing CCTV coordination to prevent crime in the capital”.