Shah asks Delhi Police to take strict action against networks helping Bangladeshi, Rohingya 'intruders'

NEW DELHI: In a first after the change of guard in Delhi government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital and directed the police and chief secretary of the NCT government to take measures to ensure women safety, root out those facilitating illegal migrants to settle in the city and take decisive and ruthless action against inter-state gangs.

Besides the top brass of Delhi Police including Commissioner Sanjay Arora, newly-elected Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta, Home Minister Ashish Sood and other senior officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Delhi government, who are responsible for law & order and coordination.

Officials privy to the deliberations at the meeting said, the Home Minister asserted that the double engine government of Delhi “will work with double speed for a developed and safe Delhi” in line with the expectations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah instructed that strict action should be taken against the entire network that helps Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders enter the country, get their documents made and facilitate their stay here. “The issue of illegal intruders is also related to national security and it should be dealt with strictly and they should be identified and deported,” he said.

The Home Minister also asked Delhi Police to prioritise its efforts in ruthlessly eliminating interstate gangs operating in Delhi.