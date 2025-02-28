Verdict reserved on DU’s plea against CIC order on PM Modi’s degree disclosure

DU filed its petition against the CIC’s ruling in 2017 and secured a stay on the order on the very first day of hearing. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the university, argued that the CIC’s directive was legally flawed and should be set aside. However, he clarified that DU had no hesitation in presenting the degree to the court.

“There exists a degree from 1978, Bachelor of Arts,” Mehta stated. He contended that educational records were private information and could not be disclosed arbitrarily under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. “Can any random person walk into the RTI office and demand the degree of an individual among 10 lakh students? Mere curiosity is not a legal ground for seeking personal academic details,” he argued.

The Solicitor General further emphasised that universities hold student records in a “fiduciary capacity,” meaning the institution has a duty of trust towards its students and cannot reveal personal data unless legally mandated.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for RTI activist Neeraj Kumar, countered that university degrees are typically public records and should be accessible. “Universities routinely publish such results... Why should this case be an exception?” he argued.

‘Public records’

The petitioner challenged the claim that academic records fall under “third party information” and therefore cannot be disclosed under RTI Act. He said the CIC had ruled that degrees are public records