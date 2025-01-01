Bangladeshi mother-son duo squatting in capital deported

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have detained and deported two Bangladesh nationals, a mother and son, residing illegally in southwest Delhi since 2005, an officer said on Tuesday. The duo, identified as Nazma Khan a.k.a Kajol, and her son Naim Khan (22). entered India illegally via West Bengal, police said.

“Nazma entered around 20 years ago and Naim in 2020 and they had been residing in Katwaria Sarai, with Nazma working as a domestic help,” DCP (southwest) Surendra Choudhary said.

The officer said during a routine patrol on December 29, police intercepted Naim near Shastri Market following a tip-off. Subsequent interrogation led to Nazma’s detention on December 30. “The two were handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office and deported to Bangladesh,” the senior officer said.

On interrogation, Naim revealed financial hardships forced his mother to migrate to India two decades ago.

In a related case, another Bangladesh national identified as Mohammad Akhtar Sheikh was arrested from Sarojini Nagar. “He was initially apprehended in a drug-related case on November 28 and later Akhtar was released on bail. However, subsequent address verification revealed his status as an illegal immigrant. Akhtar, originally from Madarganj, Kochaghata, Bangladesh, entered India through the West Bengal border in 2004,” the DCP said.

He said Akhtar married an Indian national in 2012 and worked at a construction site in Delhi. On December 30, he was found near Sarojini Nagar Railway Station without valid documents. A fresh case under the Foreigners Act has been registered against him.