BTech graduate among three held for illegal arms supply

The accused used to procure ammunition from various local suppliers of MP and further supplied the same to various persons.
Representational image.Photo | Express Illustrations
Shekhar Singh
NEW DELHI: After over a month-long operation and with the arrest of three men, including a B.Tech graduate, the Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted an interstate illegal weapon syndicate and recovered 275 bullets and five semi-automatic pistols meant to be supplied to criminals in the city and Uttar Pradesh.

The accused were identified as Rajesh Choube (46), a resident of Madhya Pradesh, Aviral Sharma (35), who hails from Agra in Uttar Pradesh and Jitender Singh (42) of district Dholpur, Rajasthan.

Police said that Sharma, a BTech graduate employed with a multinational company in Noida, used to procure ammunition from various local suppliers of MP and further supplied the same to various persons including Choube and Singh.

“Following a tip-off, police arrested Rajesh Choube on November 28 from near the Sector-18 Metro station in Rohini, where he came to deliver a large consignment of firearms,” DCP (Special Cell), Amit Kaushik, said. Choube was earlier implicated in multiple arms-related cases.

illegal arms supply

