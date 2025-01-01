BTech graduate among three held for illegal arms supply

NEW DELHI: After over a month-long operation and with the arrest of three men, including a B.Tech graduate, the Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted an interstate illegal weapon syndicate and recovered 275 bullets and five semi-automatic pistols meant to be supplied to criminals in the city and Uttar Pradesh.

The accused were identified as Rajesh Choube (46), a resident of Madhya Pradesh, Aviral Sharma (35), who hails from Agra in Uttar Pradesh and Jitender Singh (42) of district Dholpur, Rajasthan.

Police said that Sharma, a BTech graduate employed with a multinational company in Noida, used to procure ammunition from various local suppliers of MP and further supplied the same to various persons including Choube and Singh.

“Following a tip-off, police arrested Rajesh Choube on November 28 from near the Sector-18 Metro station in Rohini, where he came to deliver a large consignment of firearms,” DCP (Special Cell), Amit Kaushik, said. Choube was earlier implicated in multiple arms-related cases.