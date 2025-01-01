Caught on cam: Thief with ‘spider-man’ moves in cop net

NEW DELHI: A notorious burgler who went under the moniker ‘spider-man’ for his infamous ability to scale walls and sneak into homes undetected was arrested by the police from northeast Delhi’s Kabir Nagar area, an officer said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Yogesh a.k.a Bonchi (27), a resident of Rana Pratap Bagh.

According to police, on December 27, a resident of Bharat Nagar filed a complaint claiming his house was trespassed during the night and valuable items, including two mobile phones, PAN card, Aadhaar card and other documents, were stolen.

“The team examined the CCTV footage that captured a boy wandering near the trespassed house at the time of the incident. After analyzing over 50 CCTV footages, a route was established,” said DCP (northwest), Bhisham Singh.

A local intelligence was developed and police informers were alerted, eventually leading to the identification of Yogesh, who went around in the criminal underbelly as ‘spider-man’ for his unique methods of burglery.

“Yogesh was arrested from his residence,” the DCP said, adding that under interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the commission of the offence and several other similar thefts.

“On this instance, all the stolen articles were recovered. Further, the weapon of offence used in the commission of the crime and clothes worn by the accused at the time of the incident has also been recovered,” said the officer.

Five similar theft cases solved

With the arrest of the infamous ‘spider-man’ burgler, police have cracked five previous cases of theft registered against in Roop Nagar, Maurya Enclave, Khyala, and Jahangir Puri, the officials said.