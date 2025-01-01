Delhi records zero fatalities on New Year’s Eve 2025; 558 booked for drunk driving

NEW DELHI: The national capital witnessed zero fatalities on New Year’s Eve 2025, a stark contrast to the four deaths reported in fatal road accidents during the same event in 2024, police said on Wednesday.

According to the data shared by traffic cops, a total of 558 motorists were prosecuted for drunken driving on December 31, 2024, compared to 416 in 2023, 318 in 2022, 25 in 2021, and just 19 in 2020.

Traffic police also penalised 4,583 people for violations such as dangerous driving, riding without helmets, and driving on the wrong side.

"From 4583 motorists, 558 motorists were booked for drunken driving, 35 for dangerous driving, 205 for Wrong Side, 35 for Triple Riding and 648 for without helmets and 63 vehicles were impounded on the spot,” said the traffic cops.

A senior traffic police officer said that to manage the influx of revelers and prevent reckless behaviour, the traffic police deployed 88 teams equipped with breath analyzers on New Year’s Eve.