Dual face of BJP revealed: Atishi claims secret orders to demolish temples in Delhi

"A meeting of the Religious Committee was held on 22 November. Yesterday LG's office told the media that there is no order to demolish temples. But this is a lie. In the meeting held on 22 November, it was decided to demolish many temples located in West Patel Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Gokalpuri, New Usmanpur and Sultanpuri and a Buddhist temple located in Sundar Nagari. All this is in the minutes of the meeting."

"Delhi LG has approved it and now DMs and SDMs are preparing to demolish these temples," she added.

"Religious Committee used to come under the Home Minister of the Delhi government. Till last year, all the decisions of this committee were first placed before the Home Minister and any action was taken only after his approval. But last year Delhi LG ordered that the demolition of any religious place is a law and order issue and hence it comes under Delhi LG and hence Delhi CM or Home Minister has nothing to do with it. Now the Religious Committee is directly under Delhi LG. The Chairman of the committee is the Principal Secretary of the Home Department and he sends the committee's suggestions directly to Delhi LG for approval," she added.