Kejriwal accuses BJP of vote manipulation, weakening democracy in letter to RSS Chief; BJP hits back

BJP's Virendraa Sachdeva responded sharply, saying that Kejriwal has no status or standing to even talk to Mohan Bhagwat.

"Apki aukaat nahi hai ki aap Sarsanghchalak ji se baat bhi kar sake (You have no status (or standing) to even talk to the RSS chief). Forget about taking his name. Stay on the topic and tell how you have worked to loot Delhi. Apologise from the people of Delhi for the same," Sachdeva, who is Delhi BJP chief, told ANI.

Reacting to the letter written by Kejriwal to Bhagwat, the Delhi BJP president accused the AAP convener of taking money from "terrorists" in Canada. He said that Kejriwal's work was to betray and deviate from the issues.

"I want to just say this to Kejriwal that you should not deviate from the issue. When you take money from the Ford Foundation or terrorists in Canada, do you ask the RSS chief? Did you ask anyone when you betrayed the mothers and sisters in Punjab and Delhi by not giving them a penny in the name of Mahila Samman Yojana? Your work is to betray and deviate from the issues," Sachdeva said.

He further added that Kejriwal allows "illegal immigrants" to stay in Delhi. Sachdeva accused the former Delhi Chief Minister of "murdering" the constitution and democracy.

"You allow illegal immigrants from Bangladesh to stay in Delhi. You allow illegal Rohingyas. Do you ask anyone? You murder the constitution and democracy, day and night, jis tarah aap desh ke tukde karne ki baat karte hain (when you talk about breaking the country into pieces). Do you ask the RSS chief about this?

Taking a dig at Kejriwal, the BJP leader said that he has asked the former CM to focus on the resolutions suggested by him so that his life improves.

"On the first day of the New Year, I wrote a letter to Arvind Kejriwal because people resolve to leave their bad habits. I have also asked Kejriwal to focus on the five resolutions suggested by me. I told him if he focuses on these resolutions, his life will improve," Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva on Wednesday wrote a letter to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to give up his "bad habits of lying and cheating."

"All of us, since our childhood, take a resolution on New Year's Day to give up bad habits and do something good and new. Today, on the first day of New Year 2025, all the people of Delhi hope that you will bring about meaningful change in yourself by giving up your bad habits of lying and cheating," Sachdeva, Delhi BJP chief, wrote in his letter.

He asked Kejriwal to take five resolutions, demanding an apology from the people of Delhi for promoting liquor in Delhi. The BJP leader also asked Kejriwal to stop making "false" promises and stop playing with the sentiments of women, elderly and religious people.

"I trust you will never swear falsely on your children again. You will publicly apologise for the false assurances given regarding the cleaning of Mother Yamuna and the unpardonable crime of corruption. You will pledge not to meet donations from anti-national forces or take donations for political gains," Sachdeva wrote.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Sanjay Singh slammed the BJP and said that their words should not be taken seriously. He said that people would laugh at the BJP for questioning Kejriwal who gave free electricity, water, education, and treatment to the people of Delhi. (