Stage set for Delhi showdown

The New Year promises no little suspense as we draw closer to the crucial contest that will shape the political contours of the Capital in the years to come. Less than two months from now, the country’s biggest, it’s oldest and the youngest national parties face off in a triangular contest to determine their command in the Delhi Assembly.
The first two, the BJP and the Congress respectively, would share a rare common agenda — defeating the ‘nascent’ AAP, the party that has commanded sheer majority in the past two consecutive assemblies.
The political landscape is charged with promises and strategies as the major contenders go tooth and nail to secure a majority. The polls are poised to be a litmus test for governance models in the capital city, its outcomes to determine the capital's trajectory in the coming years.Each party is employing a cocktail of welfare schemes, promises of ‘development’, and targeted attacks on their rivals to influence the electorate.
‘All aboard the welfare train’
Arvind Kejriwal is keen to put 2023 behind him, a year that brought him nothing but turmoil. The citizen observer can only assume he has had time to introspect during his five months in jail, culminating in his premature exit from the Office of the Chief Minister. Now, an embattled Kejriwal returns with even fairer poll promises to steer the contest towards a front that he knows all too well, welfare agenda.
The tried and tested ‘direct cash transfer’ to the female electorate makes a return as the proposed Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana prominisg a monthly allowance for women from households earning less than Rs 3 lakh annually. ‘Eligible women would receive Rs 2,100 upon AAP's re-election,’ Kejriwal says; ‘Financial independence of women is our priority.’
The 200 units of free electricity for households, 50% subsidy on consumption beyond this limit continues. ‘To alleviate financial burdens while promoting energy efficiency,’ AAP promises.
Sanjeevani Yojana for senior citizens promises to provide free healthcare for residents aged 60 and above, covering medical expenses in both government and private hospitals.AAP is also trying to woo the diverse array of informal sector workers who form a substantial part of the Capital electorate, perhaps the largest among them being auto-rickshaw drivers. A comprehensive welfare package including life insurance, accident insurance, and financial assistance for drivers' families have been promised to draw in the informal sector.
Besides, expansion of old-age pensions plans to increase beneficiaries and streamline application processes; ‘Our commitment to social security,’ AAP touts.
Nationalism-regionalism
Despite trouncing their rivals in AAP-Congress in the Lok Sabha polls on all the seven Capital constituencies, the BJP would know better than to rest on their laurels. As the city has demonstrated earlier, while it is keen to vote on national issues of security and infrastructure during the general elections, it is well-aware of its day-to-day well being and shall unapologetically vote for whoever ensures it.
While the BJP has not yet released a detailed manifesto, it is expected to focus on governance reforms, infrastructural development, and national policies tailored to the Delhi context. The party strategy so far involves critisising the AAP's welfare schemes as fiscally imprudent, advocating for sustainable development over populist measures, often tagged as ‘freebies’.
However, the BJP has indicated to continue AAP’s flagship schemes, including free electricity, water subsidies, and free bus rides for women.
The party also plans to leverage the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose image remains among the strongest assets for the party, while focusing on the deterioration of Delhi’s environment under AAP rule.
Relevance litmus
The grand old party, aiming to regain the foothold it once enjoyed in Capital politics, is anticipated to propose policies addressing urban issues such as affordable housing, employment generation, civic utilities and women's safety.
The party has released a 12-point "white paper" targeting both AAP and BJP for alleged corruption and mismanagement of key civic issues such as pollution, civic facilities, and law and order. The party has also promised to allocate 25% of the state budget towards combating pollution, aiming to make Delhi ‘India’s first electric vehicle city.’
Besides, the Congress manifesto, tentatively titled ‘Nyay manifesto’, is likely to propose a monthly cash benefit of `3,000 for women and 400 units of free electricity, initiatives that closely mirror key welfare schemes already inaugurated by the ruling AAP.
Party leaders said the manifesto is being shaped by public feedback gathered during the recently concluded ‘Dilli Nyay Yatra’. Commentators however believe the party's success will depend on its ability to present a compelling alternative to both AAP and BJP.
As the campaign unfolds, the promises and performance of these parties will be scrutinized by the Delhi electorate, whose response to these promises will determine the direction of Capital governance, impacting policy priorities and the implementation of development initiatives in the years to come.
The epicentre
As the poll pot boils, we take a look at the heart of it all – New Delhi -- the epicenter of political power in the Capital. This prestigious seat has historically crowned six of Delhi’s seven Chief Ministers. From Sheila Dikshit’s transformative reign to Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘grassroots-driven governance’, the New Delhi constituency has become a barometer to gauge the political pulse of the national capital.
This time, the battlefield is set for a riveting triangular clash between AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, Congress veteran Sandeep Dikshit, and BJP’s probable contender Parvesh Verma. A contest steeped in legacies, ideologies, and ambitions, each candidate brings a unique dimension to the race.
A melting pot of cultures, communities, and aspirations, encompassing high-profile zones like Connaught Place, Khan Market, and posh residential areas, this constituency houses the official residences of the President and the Prime Minister, alongside voters like Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Yet, juxtaposed against this grandeur are slum clusters, inadequate drainage facility, piling garbage and the historic Pilanji village, adding to its complexity.
Stakes could not be higher. The AAP supremo seeking a fourth consecutive term will enter the New Delhi arena. The Congress, aiming to reclaim lost ground, has fielded Sandeep Dikshit. The son of Sheila Dikshit represents the old guard’s charm and a promise of revival. For the BJP, the entry of Parvesh Verma — a seasoned politician and son of former CM Sahib Singh Verma — injects fresh energy into the race. Coining the election as a battle between the "sons of Chief Ministers and the ‘aam aadmi’ (common man)," Kejriwal looks to drive home his ‘grassroot appeal’ while the BJP, with a strong base among urban voters, hopes to expand its footprint in a traditionally non-BJP stronghold.
Eyeing to woo the Hindu middle-income category, BJP’s dedicated vote bank, AAP announced a new scheme that offers a monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000 to Hindu and Sikh priests. Additionally, AAP has launched the ‘Revdi Par Charcha’ campaign, engaging voters through small public meetings to discuss welfare schemes and gather feedback, emphasising public participation in the democracy.
More in the fray
The NCP (Ajit Pawar) has officially announced its first-phase candidates for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha Election 2025.The party declared 11 candidates for the first phase of the elections.
Meanwhile, Asaddudin Owaisi-led AIMIM is likely to contest at least 10 of the 70 assembly seats in its debut entry in Delhi elections. The party has already fielded former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, accused in the larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 Delhi riots, from Mustafabad constituency.
Over 33 million people crammed into the 1,400 sq kms that is Delhi, the city stands as a microcosm of the nation itself – reflecting the ambitions and apathy, affections and aversions, of an unending multitude from diverse walks of life. From the suave skyscappers of south Delhi, to the industrial wasteland of Narela-Burari, from the Islamic-colonial architecture of historic central Delhi to the crumbling slums towards the city margins – all eyes are trained upon the ballot boxes as the poll bell tolls – the Capital awaits.
